​Curtiss-Wright gains new ground

24th November 2017 - 12:22 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in Belfast

Curtiss-Wright is aiming to expand its display business in the ground vehicle market and the company is currently in discussions with a number of potential customers. 

Following the launch of the company’s Ground Vehicle Display Unit (GVDU) in 2015, Curtiss-Wright is now planning customer demonstrations of the units.

Curtiss-Wright has a history of selling displays into the aviation space, but this is the first time it has made a significant move into the ground vehicle side, said Val Chrysostomou, a product marketing manager at the company.

Curtiss-Wright is offering a range of rugged LCD mission displays under the GVDU banner,

