Curtiss-Wright gains new ground
Curtiss-Wright is aiming to expand its display business in the ground vehicle market and the company is currently in discussions with a number of potential customers.
Following the launch of the company’s Ground Vehicle Display Unit (GVDU) in 2015, Curtiss-Wright is now planning customer demonstrations of the units.
Curtiss-Wright has a history of selling displays into the aviation space, but this is the first time it has made a significant move into the ground vehicle side, said Val Chrysostomou, a product marketing manager at the company.
Curtiss-Wright is offering a range of rugged LCD mission displays under the GVDU banner,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Digital Battlespace
-
World Defense Show 2026: Northrop Grumman to present improved C2 management system
The Northrop Grumman Integrated Battle Command System is in service with Poland and the US Army with another 20 countries believed to have expressed an interest.
-
Thales looks to boost DigitalCrew system through AI and human-machine teaming trials
The Thales DigitalCrew package, first unveiled at last year’s Defence IQ International Armoured Vehicles conference, is designed to merge imaging and apply a layer of decision-making and observation algorithms to support crew and other personnel.
-
Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
-
AUSA 2025: Israel’s Asio Technologies to supply hundreds of improved Taurus tactical systems
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
-
AUSA 2025: Kopin pushes micro-LED plans as China moves faster
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.