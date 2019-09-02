Command and control in the space domain has never been more crucial (sponsored)
This video and article is brought to you by L3Harris.
How can we ensure freedom of action in space operations in an increasingly congested environment with a mix of military and civilian assets at play?
In the 50 years since the moon landings we have seen vast changes in the space domain. Access to space is more achievable and affordable; presenting a more congested domain.
We are now faced with a more inherently complex space environment, with a broad mix of military and commercial interests and motivations.
Each player in the space domain demands freedom of action and certainty in their operations – ‘space superiority’ by any other name.
However, interests often overlap across national, commercial and domain boundaries.
When the additional uncertainties of an increasingly congested and debris-strewn operating environment are added to the mix, the C2 challenge becomes acute.
At this year’s DSEI a panel chaired by L3Harris’ Chris Knapman will look to answer these challenges.
Join L3Harris for ‘C2 in Space and the Implications of Contested Space Superiority’ on 10 September between 13:00 and 14:00 in the West Theatre.
