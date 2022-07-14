Collins Aerospace demonstrates data bridges for JADC2

Collins Aerospace used the recent biennial Valiant Shield 2022 field training exercise in the US to demonstrate how advanced communication, networking, mission computing and sensing technologies support the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative by shortening long-range kill chains.

The Intelligent Gateway bridge from Collins Aerospace connected multiple Joint Force networks belonging to US Indo-Pacific Command with assets in the continental US, by leveraging 'foundational capabilities' of Air Mobility Command’s KC-135 Real-Time Information in the Cockpit (RTIC) programme of record, the company noted in a 13 July statement.

During Valiant Shield on 5-17 June, data was bridged through tactical and advanced tactical data links, BLoS SATCOM and the Secure Internet Protocol Router Network ‘before being extended to other joint C2 assets, airborne strike aircraft, and Joint Fires entities’, Collins Aerospace noted.

It added that data was displayed in the Boeing KC-135 Stratotankerto increase aircrew situational awareness, improving survivability and enabling mission extension capabilities for Air Mobility Command aircraft fitted with RTIC avionics solutions.