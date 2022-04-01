Collins Aerospace - Connecting the Edge Across All Domains

DSA 2022: Network-centric project on track in Malaysia
Despite some COVID-related disruption, the Phase 1B (1) of the Network Centric Operations programme for the Malaysian Armed Forces is on track.
As the battlespace becomes increasingly more contested and complex, maintaining advantage over the adversary requires integrating operations across the joint force in all warfighting domains. From strategic decision makers all the way to the tactical edge, Collins Aerospace keeps warfighters ahead of the threat.
Our connectivity and secure processing solutions provide tactical edge cloud-based computing, allowing for seamless data sharing and autonomous and intelligent operations that reduce decision-making timelines to machine speeds. All to enable the vision of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and ensure our warfighters are more connected and effective. For more information, visit collinsaerospace.com/JADC2
Despite some COVID-related disruption, the Phase 1B (1) of the Network Centric Operations programme for the Malaysian Armed Forces is on track.
More than 1,500 ENVG-B systems have been delivered by L3Harris to the 10th Mountain Division.
Thales announced during DSA 2022 that it has signed a strategic agreement with PAL Aerospace to jointly develop the next-generation AMASCOS system.
US Army issues $6.11 billion, ten-year contract to tighten cryptographic security for SINCGARS radios.
The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare; they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow. This reality will have a significant impact on the Five Eyes.
In the latest episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive deeper into military connectivity and hear how the Five Eyes partners are developing new CONOPS based on the model of multi-domain operations.