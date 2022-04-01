Collins Aerospace - Connecting the Edge Across All Domains

As the battlespace becomes increasingly more contested and complex, maintaining advantage over the adversary requires integrating operations across the joint force in all warfighting domains. From strategic decision makers all the way to the tactical edge, Collins Aerospace keeps warfighters ahead of the threat.

Our connectivity and secure processing solutions provide tactical edge cloud-based computing, allowing for seamless data sharing and autonomous and intelligent operations that reduce decision-making timelines to machine speeds. All to enable the vision of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and ensure our warfighters are more connected and effective. For more information, visit collinsaerospace.com/JADC2