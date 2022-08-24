Clavister to provide cyber-secure SATCOM to Sweden

Swedish cybersecurity solutions provider Clavister has been awarded a PoC contract by the Swedish MoD’s Defence Material Administration (FMV).

Under the agreement, announced on 24 August, the company will provide specialised cyber security technology to allow militaries to detect disturbances in satellite communications.

The contract award follows the FMV’s TechDay competition, a programme that aims to identify new technologies for defence purposes.

Clavister has experience in providing cybersecurity solutions for defence and has ongoing works with BAE Systems where partners are delivering cybersecurity and protection for NATO-compliant combat vehicles.

Clavister CTO Nils Undén said in a statement: ‘This win is an important milestone for us, but only the first step in what I am confident will be a long journey of exploration and refinement.’