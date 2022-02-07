CACI joins the MINC club

USAF personnel receive a briefing on JADC2 capabilities at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, April 2021. (Photo: USAF/Tech Sgt Nick Wilson)

DARPA selects another industry partner to help it implement the Mission-Integrated Network Control programme.

CACI is joining Peraton and BAE Systems in providing support to DARPA in its Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme, the DoD announced on 4 February.

CACI was awarded a $20.41 million contract, with work expected to be completed by August 2025.

The contract was a competitive acquisition under a DARPA Broad Agency Announcement.

MINC is an enabling project for the JADC2 programme, by which the DoD aims to revitalise the C2 infrastructure used by all branches of the US armed forces.

In essence, according to DARPA, MINC is about ensuring the right data reaches the right user and the right time.

Today, the US military uses a manual static configuration of separate tactical networks with limited interconnections to link sensors and shooters.

In contrast, MINC moves towards an autonomous ecosystem in which applications and networks adapt securely to changing circumstances.