PREMIUM: Boeing switches UK Wedgetail conversion contractor
Boeing has dropped engineering supplier Marshall Aerospace and Defence as its preferred E-7 Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) conversion contractor and selected STS Aviation Services as a replacement.
Marshall signed a contract for preparatory work with Boeing in July 2019 to support risk-reduction activities, ahead of modification work converting 737 Next Generation (NG) commercial airframes to the E-7 military standard. This was initially set to take place at Marshall's Cambridge facilities in 'early 2021.'
However, it will now play no further part in those planned developments.
‘Boeing and Marshall decided not to partner on the Wedgetail programme,’ a ...
