BAE Systems continues special communications systems support for NAWCAD

BAE Systems is supporting the NAWCAD Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. (Photo: BAE Systems)

US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

US-based BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services is providing more engineering support for the Special Communications Mission Solutions Division in the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) facility at Webster Outlying Field, under a $154.11 million IDIQ contract announced by the DoD on 19 October.

In January 2020, BAE Systems obtained a five-year IDIQ contract.

The latest deal provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems installed on small and large craft; commercial and militarised vehicles; transit cases; mobile communications; fixed base stations; command centres; and intelligence systems.

Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (56%); and Jacksonville, Florida (44%), and is expected to be completed in October 2026.