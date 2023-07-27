﻿BAE Systems awarded contract from USN for next-generation interrogator

Aselsan to exhibit YILDIRIM-100 DIRCM for helicopters at IDEF 2023
BAE Systems will supply its next-generation AN/UPX-50(C) digital interrogator for USN ships under a $15 million contract to help prevent friendly fire incidents.
The AN/UPX-50(C) interrogator will provide time-critical insights that reduce friendly fire incidents and support mission success in hostile environments.
It will provide a common modular design and open system architecture. Its design enables the rapid integration of new technology within the existing footprint through software updates instead of hardware configuration.
It is designed to provide high-performance, multi-function IFF solutions for air defence, weapon systems, air traffic control and range instrumentation.
Used for Mk XIIB IFF processing, including Mode 5 and Mode S, it provides secure and encrypted data exchange. It also includes a third receive channel for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and providing enhanced situational awareness for military personnel.
The AN/UPX-50(C) conforms to US DoD, NATO, ICAO and FAA requirements. Its modular and digital architecture affords customised configurations and performance optimisation for most applications: air defence, weapon systems, air traffic control, and range instrumentation.
