USN orders more Common Transponders

AN/APX-123A Common Transponder. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems will produce and deliver 300 more Mode 5-capable IFF transponders.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration is providing Common Transponder (CXP) units to US Naval Air Systems Command under an $18.34 million contract modification.

The USN is exercising an option for production and delivery of 300 Mode 5-capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) Common Transponder IFF Systems, the DoD announced on 5 May.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the CXP contains an M4/M5 crypto and meets all US and NATO Mode 4 and 5 requirements compliant with STANAG 4193.

These CXP systems will be installed on fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft operated by the US Army, USN and ‘non-US Department of Defense participants’, the DoD added.

It expects work to be completed in May 2023.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.