Avtomatika develops SATCOM protection for Meridian satellite

Save this for later

Avtomatika Group, part of Russia’s state-owned Rostec conglomerate, has developed a software system to protect transmissions between the Meridian military communications satellite (14F112) and its ground-based control stations.

The Meridian satellite was launched on 20 February by a Soyuz-2.1a medium carrier rocket from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region.

It has been designed to carry out C4I functions between naval vessels and aircraft operating in the Northern Sea route as well as expanding satellite communications across Siberia and Russia’s far east.

TASS reported on 10 March that Avtomatika is also working on the development of new pre-launch testing systems for onboard equipment.