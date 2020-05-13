AVT delivers X-MADIS CUAS to DoD customer

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) on 13 May confirmed that it had delivered several units of its newest eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defence Integrated System (X-MADIS) to an undisclosed DoD customer.

The company conducted a number of field tests before delivering the new system and demonstrated its specific operational needs as requested by their client.

Terry Erb, Air Defence Programme Manager at AVT, said: ‘As the threat of weaponised sUAS and drone incidents escalate, it’s critical that we continue to offer the latest technologies to provide effective and reliable counter UAS systems to the US military and our allies around the world.’

Erb continued that: ‘The latest variant of the X-MADIS builds on our combat-proven technology with innovative enhancements that offers better protection against hostile drones.’

The X-MADIS combines radar with a RF detection sensor and offers multiple detection methods. Its EO/IR imaging system delivers accurate identification of sUAS in all light and weather conditions.