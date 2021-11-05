Australia extends terrestrial communications support

New multi-orbit SATCOM solution moves forward for DoD
US-based satellite services provider Intelsat has announced a first-ever demonstration of a new multi-orbit SATCOM solution for the US Army and the DoD.
As the incumbent provider of terrestrial communications to the Australian Defence Force (ADF), telecommunications giant Telstra has had its contract extended for five years.
The extension and refresh under the Terrestrial Communications Services project is worth more than A$1 billion ($740 million), with the Department of Defence announcing the contract on 3 November.
It falls under the aegis of multi-phase Joint Project 2047, which provides the ADF with networked communication infrastructure such as voice, video and other collaborative tools and services.
The extension will maintain services, as well as give enhanced network performance and resilience.
The Department of Defence said, …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
US-based satellite services provider Intelsat has announced a first-ever demonstration of a new multi-orbit SATCOM solution for the US Army and the DoD.
Talium will facilitate the planning of complex missions with multiple aircraft, says Indra.
Militaries remain interested in low-altitude tethered balloons for base protection, or airships as high-altitude platforms for ISR and communications relay missions.
An industry-academia team has developed an ITAR-free anti-jamming capability.
Sweden is replacing its Saab 340s with GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.
As tests continue on the Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.