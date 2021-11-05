Australia extends terrestrial communications support

As the incumbent provider of terrestrial communications to the Australian Defence Force (ADF), telecommunications giant Telstra has had its contract extended for five years.

The extension and refresh under the Terrestrial Communications Services project is worth more than A$1 billion ($740 million), with the Department of Defence announcing the contract on 3 November.

It falls under the aegis of multi-phase Joint Project 2047, which provides the ADF with networked communication infrastructure such as voice, video and other collaborative tools and services.

The extension will maintain services, as well as give enhanced network performance and resilience.

The Department of Defence said, …