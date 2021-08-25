Australia begins search for personal ECM

The Australian Army has released an RfP for a new Personal Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) system.

In the document, the Australian DoD calls for industry solutions to help it explore next-generation technologies that would allow development of a Personal ECM system.

This procurement will be the third tranche in the Land 154 Phase 4 project that will introduce Joint Counter-IED (JCIED) and Joint Counter-Explosive Hazards (JCEH) equipment from 2020-26.

The RFP’s Challenge Statement, released on 16 August, stated that it recognised that ‘due to the highly constrained size, weight and power [SWaP] considerations, within the context of a rapidly evolving ...