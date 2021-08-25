To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Australia begins search for personal ECM

25th August 2021 - 03:31 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Personal ECM systems are also able to extend electronic protection further out on the battlefield beyond the range of vehicle-mounted systems into more austere environments (Photo: R&S)

Australia has begun its search for a new man-portable ECM system to enhance the EW protection it can provide to its troops.

The Australian Army has released an RfP for a new Personal Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) system.

In the document, the Australian DoD calls for industry solutions to help it explore next-generation technologies that would allow development of a Personal ECM system.

This procurement will be the third tranche in the Land 154 Phase 4 project that will introduce Joint Counter-IED (JCIED) and Joint Counter-Explosive Hazards (JCEH) equipment from 2020-26.

The RFP’s Challenge Statement, released on 16 August, stated that it recognised that ‘due to the highly constrained size, weight and power [SWaP] considerations, within the context of a rapidly evolving ...

