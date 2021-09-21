Australia to develop new air defence capability

On 16 September the Australian Department of Defence released an RfP under its Project Air 6502 Phase 1 programme calling for bidders to provide a MRGBAD system.

Such a mobile MRGBAD capability will expand the air defence coverage for deployed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assets, and become part of a wider Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system.

It will fit above the existing National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) short-range GBAD system layer that is being procured under Land 19 Phase 7B.

It will also fill the air defence capability gap between NASAMS and the long-range air defence coverage …