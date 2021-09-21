Australia to develop new air defence capability

Russia starts operating Linza field ambulance
Linza armoured medical vehicles will be used for the first time in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Peace Mission-2021 exercise in Orenburg, southwest Russia.
On 16 September the Australian Department of Defence released an RfP under its Project Air 6502 Phase 1 programme calling for bidders to provide a MRGBAD system.
Such a mobile MRGBAD capability will expand the air defence coverage for deployed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assets, and become part of a wider Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system.
It will fit above the existing National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) short-range GBAD system layer that is being procured under Land 19 Phase 7B.
It will also fill the air defence capability gap between NASAMS and the long-range air defence coverage …
The 76mm 3VD35 is designed to be used against high-precision air-launched missiles, artillery barrages and third-generation anti-tank missile systems such as Javelin.
The national MoD started operating a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 ‘Phoenix’. It was integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.
Hornet and Milrem have revealed their new THeMIS based UGV range, equipped with RCWSs designed for the French Army.
Unmanned systems such as UGVs, modernised IFVs with remote turrets, and a mine-laying system all appeared in a recent Russian exercise.
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.