Australia to develop new air defence capability

21st September 2021 - 01:31 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

CEA is providing the CEATAC system for Australia's NASAMS. The company's technology is expected to be part of the MRGBAD solution. (Tim Fish)

Australia is looking for a Medium-Range Ground-Based Air Defence (MRGBAD) capability that will complement and integrate with existing air defence assets.

On 16 September the Australian Department of Defence released an RfP under its Project Air 6502 Phase 1 programme calling for bidders to provide a MRGBAD system. 

Such a mobile MRGBAD capability will expand the air defence coverage for deployed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assets, and become part of a wider Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) system.

It will fit above the existing National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) short-range GBAD system layer that is being procured under Land 19 Phase 7B

It will also fill the air defence capability gap between NASAMS and the long-range air defence coverage …

