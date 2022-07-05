Armies need to build more trust in AI, experts say
In response to the UK government’s 'Defence Artificial Strategy', QinetiQ and RUSI recently launched a new paper called 'Trust in AI: Rethinking Future Command'. The paper considers the broader issues when it comes to adopting AI, namely the necessary cultural and organisational changes required within UK defence to build the necessary trust in AI and benefit from what it offers.
The paper draws on an earlier report published by QinetiQ, which was concerned with trust as a vital component of military capability and as a prerequisite for military adaptability in the 2020s.
The newly published paper argues
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
USN seeks more surface vessel EW suites
NAVSEA is exercising options under the SEWIP programme.
-
Transform the real world complexity into a virtual one (sponsored)
VELOCITY 5D is a data agnostic solution that can rapidly create rich and immersive 3D environments from a wide range of GIS data.
-
Bittium Tough SDR radios - unique features summarized (Sponsored)
Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular and Handheld radios are unique in their performance in leading the mobile troops and forming the situation awareness on the battlefield.
-
Transform real world complexity into a virtual one (Sponsored)
V5D is a software ecosystem that fundamentally changes the way in which users manage their GIS data and the production of large-scale digital twin environments.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Leonardo expands surveillance capabilities with TMMR
Leonardo claims that its new AESA radar can deliver 360° coverage for air and land defence, battlefield surveillance, vehicle protection and V-SHORAD.
-
Eurosatory 2022: MKS introduces UAV lenses
MKS Instruments' new reduced-sized 18-255mm Ophir LightIR image can be fitted on tactical UAV IR cameras.