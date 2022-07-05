To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Armies need to build more trust in AI, experts say

5th July 2022 - 13:04 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

If AI were to become an integral part of military decision-making, it is critical for commanders to have faith in the information with which they are being presented by the machine (Photo: Crown Copyright)

A newly published paper suggests that to fully harness the potential of AI, militaries need to change the way they think about trust and machine-human collaboration.

In response to the UK government’s 'Defence Artificial Strategy', QinetiQ and RUSI recently launched a new paper called 'Trust in AI: Rethinking Future Command'. The paper considers the broader issues when it comes to adopting AI, namely the necessary cultural and organisational changes required within UK defence to build the necessary trust in AI and benefit from what it offers.

The paper draws on an earlier report published by QinetiQ, which was concerned with trust as a vital component of military capability and as a prerequisite for military adaptability in the 2020s.

The newly published paper argues

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us