Alpha UASs feature robust GNSS-denied navigation capability

Alpha Unmanned Systems has selected a robust GNSS-denied navigation capability from long-term partner UAV Navigation for the Alpha 800 and Alpha 900 rotary-wing UAS.

UAV Navigation is providing its Vector-600 autopilot that would enable the Alpha 800 and Alpha 900 to continue a mission if the GNSS satellite signal becomes unavailable or is jammed.

Vector-600 is able to estimate the UAV's position and follow a flight plan, or alternatively receive a command to fly to a designated area - including the landing site, even if the UAV is BLoS.

The military-grade autopilot can continue the mission even if subjected to intrusion, jamming, interference or meaconing (a term referring to the interception and rebroadcast of navigation signals).

Alvaro Escarpenter, COO at Alpha Unmanned Systems, stated on 7 June that ‘dead-reckoning’ capabilities enabled by Vector-600 mean that UAS operators can disable GNSS ‘for a limited amount of time, or we can escape out of a jammed area, in order to correct our position and attempt to recover the GNSS signal; if the worst comes to the worst, then we know we will be able to save the UAV’.