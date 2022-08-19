AI-based kit aids Project Theseus for automated logistics

Rheinmetall Canada is supplying an AI-powered navigation system for the Project Theseus automated logistics programme in the UK.

The company claimed in a 16 August statement that the ‘first systems have already been delivered’ under a contract from the UK MoD for Project Theseus 2.2 that was awarded in February 2022.

Prime contractor Rheinmetall Canada is working with its robotics division Rheinmetall Provectus and Polaris Government and Defense to equip 11 Polaris MRZR D4 lightweight tactical vehicles with the Rheinmetall PATH Autonomy Kit (A-kit) AI-powered navigation system.

‘The project marks the first installation of the PATH A-kit on an MRZR D4,’ Rheinmetall Canada stated. ‘This requires Rheinmetall to meet a new set of technical demands, further proving the PATH’s total adaptability.’

This PATH A-kit is intended to enable optionally crewed or teleoperated operation of the MRZR D4, as well as autonomous execution of resupply missions by the vehicle in complex terrain or adverse weather conditions. Autonomous navigation is provided via sensor fusion and environment mapping.

The contract also includes training, spare parts and technical support, including in-country support by Polaris Defence UK.

Rheinmetall Canada is also engaged in the Robotic Platoon Vehicles Programme for the British Army.