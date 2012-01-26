To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AFCEA West 2012: TCS launches ruggedised solid state drives

26th January 2012 - 16:02 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in San Diego

RSS

TeleCommunication Systems (TCS) has launched the new Galatea highly ruggedised solid state drive (SSD) for mass data storage.

Speaking to Shephard at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego, on 25 January, Bill Bettencourt, VP and GM of Space & Component Technology at the company said 'the requirement for ruggedisation is quite high, as is [the requirement] for smaller systems with less weight'.

'The thing that makes us different is our highly ruggedised capability. Ours  are solid state drives [SSDs] because of the environment that we have to operate in,' he said, and explained that there are no mechanics within

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us