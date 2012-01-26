AFCEA West 2012: TCS launches ruggedised solid state drives

TeleCommunication Systems (TCS) has launched the new Galatea highly ruggedised solid state drive (SSD) for mass data storage.

Speaking to Shephard at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego, on 25 January, Bill Bettencourt, VP and GM of Space & Component Technology at the company said 'the requirement for ruggedisation is quite high, as is [the requirement] for smaller systems with less weight'.

'The thing that makes us different is our highly ruggedised capability. Ours are solid state drives [SSDs] because of the environment that we have to operate in,' he said, and explained that there are no mechanics within