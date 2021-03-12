AeroVironment gains another FMS contract for Puma 3 AE

An undisclosed FMS customer is expected to receive Puma 3 AE in April 2021.

The Puma 3 All Environment (AE) tactical UAS will be supplied in April 2021 to an unnamed ‘US ally’ in Europe under an FMS contract, manufacturer AeroVironment disclosed on 11 March.

The $5.92 million deal was awarded in December 2020 but could only be publicised now. It is not ...