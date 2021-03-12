Digital Battlespace

AeroVironment gains another FMS contract for Puma 3 AE

12th March 2021 - 12:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
An undisclosed FMS customer is expected to receive Puma 3 AE in April 2021.

The Puma 3 All Environment (AE) tactical UAS will be supplied in April 2021 to an unnamed ‘US ally’ in Europe under an FMS contract, manufacturer AeroVironment disclosed on 11 March.

The $5.92 million deal was awarded in December 2020 but could only be publicised now. It is not ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace