AeroVironment expands Mantis family with expected benefits for Raven sUAS operators
AeroVironment has added a new member to its Mantis family of micro-gimbals.
Compatible with the Raven B (RQ-11) sUAS, the Mantis i23 D was described by the company in a 30 August announcement as a ‘compact, high-performance daytime imaging payload system’.
Features of the new 380g micro-gimbal include dual 18MP EO sensors and a 24x digital zoom video capability, designed to maintain image quality on extended-range ISR operations.
According to AeroVironment, the payload provides a 50% wider horizontal field of view ‘and more than four times the target detection capability over the current Mantis i23 for improved situational awareness’.
Charles Dean, AeroVironment VP of global business development, sales and marketing, said the Mantis i23 D will enable customers to operate Raven B ‘at a greater standoff distance than before… reducing the risk of the target detecting or hearing the sUAS overhead’.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Saab to provide more ATC radars for USN aircraft carriers
Saab is to produce and deliver two AN/SPN-50(V)1 ATC radars for the USN.
-
UK researchers seek resilience for UAVs in GNSS-denied environments
UK project seeks to improve control of drone swarms in contested environments.
-
Clavister to provide cyber-secure SATCOM to Sweden
Under the PoC deal, Clavister will provide specialised cyber security technology for the Swedish MoD for the monitoring of satellite communication anomalies.
-
Collins Aerospace completes first flight of MS-110 airborne reconnaissance pod
Collins Aerospace has conducted the first flight test of its new MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance system on an F-16 fighter jet for an undisclosed international buyer.
-
Viasat awarded $99 million order for US Navy tactical radios
Viasat has been awarded a $99 million contract for Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) terminals by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).