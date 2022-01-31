A-kits to aid Link 16 integration for Venoms and Vipers

﻿A US Marine fast-ropes from a UH-1Y Venom during a training exercise. (Photo: ﻿USMC/Lance Cpl Anabel Abreu-Rodriguez)

Northrop Grumman is providing 26 Link 16 A-kits each for AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom production aircraft.

Northrop Grumman is providing dozens of Link 16 A-kits for installation aboard UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

Work on the $10.54 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command is scheduled for completion by March 2024.

‘This modification adds scope to procure 55 Link 16 A-kits, to include 26 each for AH-1Z and UH-1Y production aircraft; two spares for AH-1Z aircraft; and one spare for UH-1Y aircraft, as well as one A-kit test stand for the Navy,’ the DoD announced on 25 January.

A-kits typically comprise hardware such as wiring, trays, mounts, clamps, nuts, bolts and other items that are vital to overall avionics integration.