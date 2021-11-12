Video: Banding together to beat ballistic missiles (Sponsored Video)

Watch how the combined, proven capabilities of Raytheon Missiles & Defense radars safeguard security.

This video is brought to you by Raytheon Missiles and Defence.

A ballistic missile attack is chaotic. In a raid scenario, dozens of these weapons can approach from all directions, traveling at supersonic and even hypersonic speeds. Adversaries can mask them, making them look like something else, all while using electronic warfare to trick the target’s defenses.

Read more