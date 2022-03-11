USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities

IAI reveals long-range MPA order from Asia-Pacific customer
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
Nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity capabilities are among the 2023 priorities of the US Space Command (USSPACECOM) and the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). Investments in these areas are intended to match and overcome Russian and Chinese capacities.
DoD leaders testified on 8 March at a Senate Armed Services Committee review hearing on the FY2023 Defense Authorization Request and Future Years Defense Program.
Senator Jim Inhofe advocated accelerating efforts in the space and nuclear domains to meet the strategic deterrence and warfighting requirements of the coming decades.
Inhofe said that ‘chronic underinvestment’ left the US with ‘an undersized, ageing nuclear deterrent and a
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.
Production is scheduled to begin in June 2022 of customisable landing pad for VTOL UAVs.