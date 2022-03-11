To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities

11th March 2022 - 12:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Replacement of the Minuteman III is among USSTRATCOM priorities. (Photo: USAF)

DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.

Nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity capabilities are among the 2023 priorities of the US Space Command (USSPACECOM) and the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). Investments in these areas are intended to match and overcome Russian and Chinese capacities.

DoD leaders testified on 8 March at a Senate Armed Services Committee review hearing on the FY2023 Defense Authorization Request and Future Years Defense Program.

Senator Jim Inhofe advocated accelerating efforts in the space and nuclear domains to meet the strategic deterrence and warfighting requirements of the coming decades.

Inhofe said that ‘chronic underinvestment’ left the US with ‘an undersized, ageing nuclear deterrent and a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us