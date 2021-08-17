USN contracts out support for SBX-1

USAF seeks more ICBM transporters
Incumbent supplier HDT Global to supply more new transporter erectors for the Minuteman III.
The Togo-flagged offshore support vessel Hercules is to support refuelling and resupply of the Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1) for US Pacific Command, under a minimum 12-month contract modification from USN Military Sealift Command for Great Eastern Group.
This $9.13 million modification, announced on 13 August, includes three 12-month options and a single 11-month option.
The SBX-1 missile defence radar was deployed for the first time in 2006. In June 2021, Shephard reported that the floating AESA radar station is being upgraded with a redesigned and environmentally friendly cooling system.
Incumbent supplier HDT Global to supply more new transporter erectors for the Minuteman III.
The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August. The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale ...
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
The Radar Systems Handbook Issue 5 covers the full spectrum of radar systems and subsystems across the land, sea and air domains. Read for free.
Unarmed Minuteman III was launched on 11 August; meanwhile, China expands its ICBM silo-building.
Assembly continued of KC-390 tactical transport aircraft in Q2 and more Super Tucanos were delivered, but some Embraer customers are feeling the financial pinch.