Raytheon and MDA go green with X-Band radar upgrade

Izumo modifications pave the way for F-35 operations
Changes to the flight deck on the helicopter carrier JS Izumo should allow Japan to project power more effectively over its dispersed territories.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense partnered with the US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) to redesign the cooling system using environmentally friendly materials, decreasing energy loads and greenhouse gas emissions.
The new design will reduce the annual energy consumption of MDX by an estimated 4,346,000 kilowatt-hours. Decreasing the system's reliance on diesel generators is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 17,786t per annum.
Kevin Ryan, executive director for strategic sensor systems at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said: 'SBX is one of the most powerful missile defence radars deployed today,
'We were able to decarbonize and reduce the environmental impact of the system without sacrificing performance.'
Raytheon said the new design improves reliability by increasing redundancy by 150 per cent.
The company added that operational availability and readiness were increased by reducing 'minimizing' system failures.
The nine-story tall SBX is the world's largest phased array, electro-mechanically steered X-band radar.
SBX Infographic. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense.)
Changes to the flight deck on the helicopter carrier JS Izumo should allow Japan to project power more effectively over its dispersed territories.
Prince William has begun construction of HMS Belfast by setting the plasma cutting machine to work on the first plate of steel for HMS Belfast.
Israeli manufacturer says its subsonic Sea Breaker missile can hit targets from stand-off ranges of up to 300km.
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.