USAF seeks more ICBM transporters

Minuteman III transporter erector vehicle. (Photo: USAF)

Incumbent supplier HDT Global to supply more new transporter erectors for the Minuteman III.

HDT Global has received a $17.63 million contract modification from the USAF Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center to produce more transporters for the Minuteman III in the Transporter Erector Replacement Program (TERP).

‘This modification exercises Lot Four, Option Four and provides the government [with] five TERP units,’ the DoD noted on 13 August.

Work is expected to be completed by 24 January 2023.

USAF budget documents state that TERP ‘replaces the current transporter erector used to emplace, extract and transport MM III [Minuteman III] boosters to and from launch facilities. TERP will update existing drawings, specifications and technical orders to eliminate parts obsolescence and address the required usage through 2036'.

HDT Global previously provided 19 TERP units under a $66.6 million contract modification awarded in June 2019.

The company was acquired by Nexus Capital Management for an undisclosed sum in May 2021.