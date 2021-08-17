USAF seeks more ICBM transporters

USN contracts out support for SBX-1
Private vessel to aid refuelling and resupply of missile defence radar platform in the Pacific Ocean.
HDT Global has received a $17.63 million contract modification from the USAF Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center to produce more transporters for the Minuteman III in the Transporter Erector Replacement Program (TERP).
‘This modification exercises Lot Four, Option Four and provides the government [with] five TERP units,’ the DoD noted on 13 August.
Work is expected to be completed by 24 January 2023.
USAF budget documents state that TERP ‘replaces the current transporter erector used to emplace, extract and transport MM III [Minuteman III] boosters to and from launch facilities. TERP will update existing drawings, specifications and technical orders to eliminate parts obsolescence and address the required usage through 2036'.
HDT Global previously provided 19 TERP units under a $66.6 million contract modification awarded in June 2019.
The company was acquired by Nexus Capital Management for an undisclosed sum in May 2021.
Private vessel to aid refuelling and resupply of missile defence radar platform in the Pacific Ocean.
The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August. The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale ...
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
The Radar Systems Handbook Issue 5 covers the full spectrum of radar systems and subsystems across the land, sea and air domains. Read for free.
Unarmed Minuteman III was launched on 11 August; meanwhile, China expands its ICBM silo-building.
Assembly continued of KC-390 tactical transport aircraft in Q2 and more Super Tucanos were delivered, but some Embraer customers are feeling the financial pinch.