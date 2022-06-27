USAF orders follow-on ICBM support
BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services has been awarded a contract with a potential value of $12 billion from the USAF Nuclear Weapon Center to continue providing integration and engineering services for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
Work on the contract is expected to be completed at Hill AFB, Utah, by December 2040.
The main function of the Integration Support Contract (ISC) 2.0 is to support the LGM-30 Minuteman III, the next-generation LGM-35A Sentinel missile and any future ICBM developed during the term of the contract.
BAE Systems has acted as the prime contractor for the ISC since 2013.
