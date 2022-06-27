To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF orders follow-on ICBM support

27th June 2022 - 14:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Minuteman III pictured in a February 2021 operational test launch. (Photo: US Space Force/Tech Sgt Brittany Murphy)

BAE Systems will carry on in its role as industry prime in the ICBM Integration Support Contract until 2040.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services has been awarded a contract with a potential value of $12 billion from the USAF Nuclear Weapon Center to continue providing integration and engineering services for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Work on the contract is expected to be completed at Hill AFB, Utah, by December 2040.

The main function of the Integration Support Contract (ISC) 2.0 is to support the LGM-30 Minuteman III, the next-generation LGM-35A Sentinel missile and any future ICBM developed during the term of the contract.

BAE Systems has acted as the prime contractor for the ISC since 2013.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us