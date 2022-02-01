US sends out confused signals on Egypt

UK unveils inaugural Defence Space Strategy with £1.4 billion in new funding
After a number of delays the UK has published its first Defence Space Strategy.
The US has cancelled $130 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) aid to Egypt on ‘human rights’ grounds, just days after announcing a $2.55 billion FMS package for the North African country and three weeks after Lockheed Martin gained a $102 million contract to upgrade Egyptian Air Force attack helicopters.
A halt to FMF support was on the cards since September 2021, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released $300 million but withheld the $130 million unless the Egyptian government addressed ‘specific human-rights related conditions’ by the end of January 2022.
In a 28 January announcement, the State Department confirmed that Cairo had failed to meet these conditions, so the $130 million will be diverted to other US national security priorities.
However, the decision lays the US open to charges of inconsistency, especially as it had approved the sale of a dozen new C-130J Super Hercules airlifters and SPS-48 air defence radar systems just a few days before.
In justifying its approval of this FMS package on 25 January, the State Department said the provision of C-130Js and SPS-48s would ‘support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East’.
After a number of delays the UK has published its first Defence Space Strategy.
Xenics has released its newest camera core, specialised for lightweight use.
DISA has contracted Booz Allen Hamilton for the development of the Thunderdome prototype.
New CBRN vehicles for Kazakhstan feature SATCOM equipment.
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Boeing logged contract wins in Q4 2021 but it incurred a $402 million pre-tax charge related to the KC-46A Pegasus programme.