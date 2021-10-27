US orders biological warfare detection kits and decoy flares from Chemring

An F-35A Lightning II releases a flare while inverted over Hill Air Force Base. (Photo: USAF/Capt Kip Sumner)

Chemring to help modernise the Joint Biological Point Detection System and equip F-35s with decoy flares.

Chemring picked up two US defence contracts on 25 October worth a combined total of almost $120 million.

North Carolina-based Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems is providing 165 Enhanced Maritime Biological Detection modification kits, 165 initial fielding packages and 102 external controller subsystems to modernise the Joint Biological Point Detection System, under a $99.12 million deal from US Army Contracting Command.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 25 December 2027.

In the other contract, Chemring Australia received an $18.69 million contract modification (including $2.67 million in FMS funds) from Naval Air Systems Command to produce and deliver 9,728 MJU-68/B IR flare countermeasures: 7,256 for the USN and 1,152 for the USAF; 528 for Norway; 336 for Japan; 312 for the Netherlands; and 144 for Italy.

The MJU-68/B decoy flares will be installed aboard F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Work is expected to be completed in November 2022.