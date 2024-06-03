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US Congress urges Pentagon to expand the use of quantum science

3rd June 2024 - 16:24 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

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A quantum device developed by the US Army Research Laboratory. (Photo: US Army)

Text proposed by the House Armed Services Committee for the NDAA for FY2025 directed the Pentagon to establish a quantum computing centre of excellence to accelerate the transition of quantum hybrid technology from R&D into operational use.

US lawmakers want the Pentagon to rapidly expand the use of quantum science. The House Armed Services Committee recently approved a proposal for the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for FY2025. It defined measures to ensure a broader deployment of the technology across the DoD, its services and agencies.

The approach has been intended to improve the US innovation capacity in order to match the Chinese advancements in the area.

“We must ensure our military is ready to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict in all warfighting domains, now and in the future,” Don Bacon, Republican representative (Nebraska)

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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