US Congress urges Pentagon to expand the use of quantum science

US lawmakers want the Pentagon to rapidly expand the use of quantum science. The House Armed Services Committee recently approved a proposal for the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for FY2025. It defined measures to ensure a broader deployment of the technology across the DoD, its services and agencies.

The approach has been intended to improve the US innovation capacity in order to match the Chinese advancements in the area.

“We must ensure our military is ready to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict in all warfighting domains, now and in the future,” Don Bacon, Republican representative (Nebraska)