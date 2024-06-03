US Congress urges Pentagon to expand the use of quantum science
US lawmakers want the Pentagon to rapidly expand the use of quantum science. The House Armed Services Committee recently approved a proposal for the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for FY2025. It defined measures to ensure a broader deployment of the technology across the DoD, its services and agencies.
The approach has been intended to improve the US innovation capacity in order to match the Chinese advancements in the area.
“We must ensure our military is ready to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict in all warfighting domains, now and in the future,” Don Bacon, Republican representative (Nebraska)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
UK faces cost of balancing defensive capabilities abroad as Iran conflict widens
The UK has recently deployed a Type 45 destroyer to Cyprus and has bolstered its presence in the Middle East in recent weeks with supporting air power to protect neighbouring countries’ air defences.
-
India’s strategic defence footprint expansion could be accelerated by Iran-Israel conflict
The latest escalation between Iran and Israel could shape New Delhi’s next-generation shield as India deepens cooperation with Israel on missile defence and drone production.
-
Is the US magazine of air defence interceptors deep enough to sustain a long campaign against Iran?
The Pentagon spent a considerable number of THAAD and SM-3 rounds to defend against Iranian missiles in 2025 and has not fully replenished its reserves.
-
New Zealand buys tri-service uncrewed kit from Syos Aerospace
As uncrewed technology continues to play an increasingly central role in modern military activities, New Zealand’s recent acquisitions point towards its the force’s focus on cost-effective capability.