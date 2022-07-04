To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army enlists Raytheon to build TITAN prototype

4th July 2022 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The DoD’s vision for a C2 network will connect the battlespace across every domain: sea, air, land, space, cyber and the electromagnetic spectrum. (Image: Raytheon)

The US Army has contracted Raytheon to develop a prototype for the TITAN programme to support Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a competitive prototype phase to continue the development of the US Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) programme.

TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting.

It will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defence systems.

The Raytheon-developed solution will also provide multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders.

The TITAN system will make sense of data for operators and prosecute a target with an appropriate solution through its capabilities that support pattern-of-life sensemaking and automated target recognition.

A recent demonstration used data from five different sensor types in a real-time processing chain with machine-learning models to generate quality data output.

The contract term for the competitive prototype phase is 14 months.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us