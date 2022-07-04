US Army enlists Raytheon to build TITAN prototype

Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a competitive prototype phase to continue the development of the US Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) programme.

TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting.

It will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defence systems.

The Raytheon-developed solution will also provide multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders.

The TITAN system will make sense of data for operators and prosecute a target with an appropriate solution through its capabilities that support pattern-of-life sensemaking and automated target recognition.

A recent demonstration used data from five different sensor types in a real-time processing chain with machine-learning models to generate quality data output.

The contract term for the competitive prototype phase is 14 months.