US Army assesses Bodkin non-contact IR thermometry
Bodkin Design and Engineering (BD&E) have recently released a new non-contact IR thermometry device to help identify individuals with a raised temperature.
The BD&E Thermal Reference device, now under evaluation by the US Army, uses IR cameras to produce thermal images of a populated scene which enables the user to spot fevered individuals.
A stockpile of thermal imagers is already held by the US Army which would be able to convert them into thermometers using the BD&E device. The thermal imagers are normally used by the military for vision during night operations.
Alongside the army, the New York City Transit Authority is also considering the device for use at rail stations across the city to monitor passengers for COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms.
More from Defence Notes
-
World Defense Show promises bigger and better event for 2026
At this year's IDEF in Istanbul, Shephard spoke to World Defense Show (WDS) CEO Andrew Pearcey about his event's strategic role in Saudi Arabia, its themes and new features for 2026 and how it has grown since its launch in 2022.
-
Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion
Ireland has struggled to meet its defence needs in the face of historical underinvestment, current limited funding and its status as a neutral country. Flush with bonus but possibly unreliable tax receipts, the government has committed additional defence capital spending for the rest of the decade.
-
France unveils new strategic review as Macron vows to accelerate defence spend
The 2025 National Strategic Review highlights the importance of readiness against a growing Russian threat and was published days after a speech from the French President Macron who called for an increase in defence spending worth €6.5 billion by 2027.
-
Europe turns to industrial and procurement co-operation with Ukraine as supplies continue
Equipment has continued to flow into Ukraine from the European Union (EU), NATO and western countries as the war against Russia continues but other types of support with longer-term prospects are appearing.