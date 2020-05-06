To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army assesses Bodkin non-contact IR thermometry

6th May 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Bodkin Design and Engineering (BD&E) have recently released a new non-contact IR thermometry device to help identify individuals with a raised temperature.

The BD&E Thermal Reference device, now under evaluation by the US Army, uses IR cameras to produce thermal images of a populated scene which enables the user to spot fevered individuals.

A stockpile of thermal imagers is already held by the US Army which would be able to convert them into thermometers using the BD&E device. The thermal imagers are normally used by the military for vision during night operations.

Alongside the army, the New York City Transit Authority is also considering the device for use at rail stations across the city to monitor passengers for COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms.

