Ukraine TB2 co-production deal strains Russian-Turkish relations

In the midst of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in early February during the tenth round of strategic coordination meetings between the two countries.

Turkish and Ukrainian ministers signed various agreements, the most notable of which was a deal to produce Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in Ukraine. Zelensky said in a press conference on 3 February that the agreement ‘will significantly expand production of unmanned aerial vehicles’ in the country.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov stated that the co-production facility would also include a training centre for Ukrainian pilots. He added that