Energetic exports mask modernisation issues for Ukrainian industry

Ukrainian defence conglomerate Ukroboronprom has announced its largest export figures since 2014. Exports of vehicles such as the BTR-4E (pictured) have been one of its export successes, along with aircraft MRO. (Photo: Ukroboronprom)

While much attention focuses on the equipment Ukraine is receiving from foreign allies in its current stand-off with Russia, the domestic defence industry has been particularly active in overseas markets.

Ukroboronprom (UOP) appears to be in rude health in terms of exports, but structural and organisational issues dating back to the Soviet era continue to hamper the Ukrainian state-owned defence conglomerate. UOP recorded its highest annual export sales since 2014, the company announced on its website on 19 January. It stated that ‘total economic activity’ for 2021 reached $1.11 billion, marking a $127.6 million increase over 2020. Ukrspecexport and Spetstechnoexport — the export agencies within UOP — secured $608.4 million in foreign business, and the conglomerate delivered $506.9 million worth of products. UOP added that it sealed $803.4 million in