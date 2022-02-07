Energetic exports mask modernisation issues for Ukrainian industry

Russian S-400s reach Belarus for ‘training exercise’
Russia may use an exercise in Belarus on 10-20 February to augment its forces before an invasion of Ukraine.
Ukroboronprom (UOP) appears to be in rude health in terms of exports, but structural and organisational issues dating back to the Soviet era continue to hamper the Ukrainian state-owned defence conglomerate.
UOP recorded its highest annual export sales since 2014, the company announced on its website on 19 January. It stated that ‘total economic activity’ for 2021 reached $1.11 billion, marking a $127.6 million increase over 2020.
Ukrspecexport and Spetstechnoexport — the export agencies within UOP — secured $608.4 million in foreign business, and the conglomerate delivered $506.9 million worth of products. UOP added that it sealed $803.4 million in
As Boeing continues to maintain a strong KC-46 production record, will negotiations between the manufacturer and the USAF on a RVS 2.0 baseline configuration prove pivotal to overcoming technical difficulties?
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are requesting missile defence equipment from the US under the FMS programme.
India's new defence budget sees slow but steady growth for the coming year, despite the tensions it is experiencing with China and Pakistan.
Strategic competition and climate change were highlighted as the primary security threats for New Zealand in a recently issued report.
Latvia's Minister of Defence has stressed the need to raise the military budget amid ongoing Russian aggression.