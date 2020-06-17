UK Open Innovation – Space consortium calls for SMEs to join

The UK’s Open Innovation – Space consortium on 16 June called for greater involvement from SMEs to provide future space solutions.

The group includes defence and aerospace leaders such as Airbus, which has delivered and operated the Skynet military communications system for more than 15 years.

Open Innovation - Space intends to create high-value jobs and growth across the UK through emphasising the role of SMEs in the development of satellite communications systems in the civil and defence sectors.

Richard Franklin, managing director of Airbus Defence & Space UK, said: ‘The space industry will play an increasingly important and visible role in the economic recovery of Britain.’

