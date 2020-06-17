UK Open Innovation – Space consortium calls for SMEs to join
The UK’s Open Innovation – Space consortium on 16 June called for greater involvement from SMEs to provide future space solutions.
The group includes defence and aerospace leaders such as Airbus, which has delivered and operated the Skynet military communications system for more than 15 years.
Open Innovation - Space intends to create high-value jobs and growth across the UK through emphasising the role of SMEs in the development of satellite communications systems in the civil and defence sectors.
Richard Franklin, managing director of Airbus Defence & Space UK, said: ‘The space industry will play an increasingly important and visible role in the economic recovery of Britain.’
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Notes
-
Irish Naval Service expands as the country looks to defence during EU presidency
The Irish Naval Service has struggled to maintain capability, particularly in the face of lucrative private sector offers luring away personnel.
-
Resilience, adaptiveness and collaboration vital for success in space (Studio)
Speakers at the Defence In Space Conference (DISC) 2025 highlighted the critical and evolving role of space in national security, defence and the global economy.
-
Why the NORAD inventory might be the US and Canada’s Achilles’ heel
Both the US and Canada operate Cold War-era capabilities which cannot defeat today’s and tomorrow’s threats.