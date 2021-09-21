UK must absorb harsh lessons from Afghan debacle (Opinion)

Twenty years after the tragic events of 9/11, which set in motion a chain of events resulting in the West invading Afghanistan to put in place a democratically elected Government, the Taliban have returned to Kabul in triumph.

Following the near-total collapse of Afghan security forces, the Taliban took control of the country and its capital, leading to a major international evacuation operation and the final departure of international forces from the country.

For the UK, this mission (known as Operation Pitting) has been the largest non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) conducted in decades, representing a major commitment of …