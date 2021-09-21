To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK must absorb harsh lessons from Afghan debacle (Opinion)

21st September 2021 - 16:06 GMT | by The Clarence in London

RSS

The UK deployed armed forces personnel to aid the evacuation from Kabul in August 2021. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Facts on the ground contrast sharply with the grand ambitions enshrined in UK defence strategy.

Twenty years after the tragic events of 9/11, which set in motion a chain of events resulting in the West invading Afghanistan to put in place a democratically elected Government, the Taliban have returned to Kabul in triumph.

Following the near-total collapse of Afghan security forces, the Taliban took control of the country and its capital, leading to a major international evacuation operation and the final departure of international forces from the country.

For the UK, this mission (known as Operation Pitting) has been the largest non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) conducted in decades, representing a major commitment of …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users