UK begins latest round of negotiations on defence exports to Ukraine
Maria Eagle, the newly installed UK minister for defence procurement and industry, met with her Ukrainian counterparts in August 2024 to begin negotiations for defence export contracts with the embattled nation.
The meeting with Ukraine deputy minister of strategic industries for European integration Serhiy Boyev and Ukrainian national armaments director Oleksandr Serhii was to set procurement negotiations in motion. It followed the signing of a new Defence Export Support Treaty by UK defence secretary John Healey and Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov on 19 July. The treaty will let Ukraine draw on £3.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) of export finance to acquire military equipment
