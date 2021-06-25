UK explores underwater energy harvesting technology for defence

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
The MoD Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) in the UK has issued a £350,000 ($485,000) contract for energy harvesting technology in the subsea environment.
UK-based renewable technology firm WITT will develop its eponymous energy capture and storage device specifically for underwater defence applications.
The Whatever Input to Torsion Transfer (WITT) device captures energy (vortex-induced vibrations) created by ocean currents and turns it into electricity that can be stored until needed.
WITT is contained within a sealed vessel and uses two pendulums connected to a flywheel to generate electricity.
It is designed to provide a low-maintenance source of off-grid power to remote and hard-to-reach locations, the company claimed on 24 June.
The amount of power produced by a WITT depends on the size of the device that can be scaled to the needs of the application, be it a small electronic sensor or an ROV.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.
