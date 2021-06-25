UK explores underwater energy harvesting technology for defence

WITT is contained within a sealed vessel and uses two pendulums connected to a flywheel to generate electricity. (Photo: WITT)

SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.

The MoD Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) in the UK has issued a £350,000 ($485,000) contract for energy harvesting technology in the subsea environment.

UK-based renewable technology firm WITT will develop its eponymous energy capture and storage device specifically for underwater defence applications.

The Whatever Input to Torsion Transfer (WITT) device captures energy (vortex-induced vibrations) created by ocean currents and turns it into electricity that can be stored until needed.

WITT is contained within a sealed vessel and uses two pendulums connected to a flywheel to generate electricity.

It is designed to provide a low-maintenance source of off-grid power to remote and hard-to-reach locations, the company claimed on 24 June.

The amount of power produced by a WITT depends on the size of the device that can be scaled to the needs of the application, be it a small electronic sensor or an ROV.