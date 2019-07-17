UK caught out by pace of A2/AD change
The acceleration of Russian anti-acces/area denial (A2/AD) advances, visibly characterised by the country’s efforts to move out with and deploy new highly sophisticated stealth air platforms for operational and testing purposes, has taken the UK's RAF by surprise.
Worse, the proliferation of those associated capabilities is changing the dynamic of international military warfare in a manner that the UK ‘had not envisaged,’ according to Simon Rochelle, Air Vice-Marshal, capability chief of staff at the RAF.
During an Air and Space Power Association speech on 17 July, Rochelle specifically said that ‘we did not see that coming’ in reference
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
US Congress approves FY2024 defence spending bill
The US House of Representatives and Senate agreed to a $841.4 billion funding to cover DoD activities in the current fiscal year.
-
US awaits parliamentary approval to access Swedish military bases
A defence cooperation agreement between Sweden and the US will enable the Pentagon to preposition stocks and conduct operations in Swedish territory.
-
A full year of continuing resolutions would be ‘devastating’ for defence plans, warns US senator
The chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations alerted that a full year of continuing resolutions would force the Pentagon to freeze 330 new programmes including the B-21 stealth bomber, C3BM developments and shipbuilding projects.
-
UK watchdog reveals $22 billion hole in military equipment plan
The UK National Audit Office (NAO) has delivered a scathing evaluation of the MoD's Equipment Plan for 2023–33, revealing a nearly £17 billion 'blackhole' in the budget.
-
India’s Defence Acquisition Council green lights $26.8 billion in spending
India’s Defence Acquisition Council has unveiled a list of equipment needs and has stipulated that 98% of the contract value must be spent domestically. It added that 50% of the indigenous content should be in the form of material, components and software made in India.