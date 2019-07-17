UK caught out by pace of A2/AD change

The acceleration of Russian anti-acces/area denial (A2/AD) advances, visibly characterised by the country’s efforts to move out with and deploy new highly sophisticated stealth air platforms for operational and testing purposes, has taken the UK's RAF by surprise.

Worse, the proliferation of those associated capabilities is changing the dynamic of international military warfare in a manner that the UK ‘had not envisaged,’ according to Simon Rochelle, Air Vice-Marshal, capability chief of staff at the RAF.

During an Air and Space Power Association speech on 17 July, Rochelle specifically said that ‘we did not see that coming’ in reference