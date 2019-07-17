To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK caught out by pace of A2/AD change

17th July 2019 - 15:45 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The acceleration of Russian anti-acces/area denial (A2/AD) advances, visibly characterised by the country’s efforts to move out with and deploy new highly sophisticated stealth air platforms for operational and testing purposes, has taken the UK's RAF by surprise.

Worse, the proliferation of those associated capabilities is changing the dynamic of international military warfare in a manner that the UK ‘had not envisaged,’ according to Simon Rochelle, Air Vice-Marshal, capability chief of staff at the RAF.

During an Air and Space Power Association speech on 17 July, Rochelle specifically said that ‘we did not see that coming’ in reference

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us