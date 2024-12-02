To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK begins process on new industrial strategy

2nd December 2024 - 18:16 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Tony Fyler, Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The new Defence Industrial Strategy will be key to GCAP. (Photo: author)

The first stage of developing a new UK Defence Industrial Strategy has highlighted failings in current structures with solutions expected to be proposed in next year’s full strategy.

Failings in procurement processes, slow innovation, strategic incoherence and a drop in exports have held back the UK defence sector and change is necessary for national security, according to a new UK government report.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) released on 2 December is a precursor to the government’s plan to develop a defence industrial strategy and defines the approach and process the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) will follow in developing the strategy. The strategy is expected to be published next year.

The UK government has promised to “create a defence industrial strategy aligning security and economic priorities, ensure

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us