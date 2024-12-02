UK begins process on new industrial strategy

Failings in procurement processes, slow innovation, strategic incoherence and a drop in exports have held back the UK defence sector and change is necessary for national security, according to a new UK government report.

The Statement of Intent (SoI) released on 2 December is a precursor to the government’s plan to develop a defence industrial strategy and defines the approach and process the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) will follow in developing the strategy. The strategy is expected to be published next year.

The UK government has promised to “create a defence industrial strategy aligning security and economic priorities, ensure