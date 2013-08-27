Typhoon deployment postponed
The RAF has postponed the deployment of ten Typhoon fighter aircraft and supporting elements to its airbase at Akrotiri on Cyprus because of the tensions in the Middle East.
The RAF confirmed to Shephard that the Operational Conversion Unit (OCU) which trains pilots to achieve a limited combat ready status on the Typhoon fighter would now complete their training in the UK because sending the aircraft to Cyprus now would be 'inappropriate'.
Earlier on 27 August, the RAF stated they were going ahead with the three week deployment as it was ‘part of routine annual summer exercises’ and that the pilots and supporting engineers from 29 (Reserve)
