Artemis and AIMS-ISR integrate for cellular location

CarteNav brings new capabilities to Smith Myers' Artemis geo-location software. (Image: CarteNav)

CarteNav and Smith Myers have turned mobile phones into rescue beacons through Artemis and AIMS-ISR software integration.

CarteNav and Smith Myers have announced the integration of Smith Myers’ Artemis Mobile Phone detection, location and communication sensor with CarteNav’s AIMS-ISR mission software.

This partnering will allow airborne operators to identify, locate and communicate with any target by their cellular device, turning into a geo-referenced cellular track.

The Artemis system is designed to maximise the ability to detect a phone at extended ranges and to provide unique capabilities while minimising crew workload.

Artemis and AIMS-ISR work together to provide operators with cellular tracks geo-referenced on augmented moving maps alongside other equipped sensors such as EO/IR track following.

Andrew Munro, Company Director at Smith Myers, noted the system’s ability to lock onto a mobile phone’s location from 20km+, saying: ‘The bottom line is that this leads to more rapid positive outcomes while rescuing operator workload.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, in the right conditions, Artemis can detect a specific mobile phone at distances in excess of 30km.

It may detect a phone from a list or, in disaster situations, or any mobile phone in a geographic area.