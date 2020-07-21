Tempest expansion masks industry funding fears

A series of new collaborative agreements between Tempest industry lead BAE Systems and seven aerospace and defence suppliers is expected to add ‘game changing’ capabilities to the programme, according to BAE Systems manufacturing director David Holmes.

Bombardier Belfast, Collins Aerospace UK, GE Aviation UK, GKN Aerospace, Martin-Baker, QinetiQ, and Thales UK have all been added to a growing British supplier base which also includes Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce.

However, for progress to keep pace with an ambitious timeline that foresees a sixth-generation fighter entering service in 2035, much hinges on new funding plans set to be outlined by