To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre concludes after a series of firsts

14th August 2025 - 14:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Talisman included the first firing in Australia of a PrSM missile. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

More than 40,000 military personnel from 19 participating nations took part in the 11th iteration of the biennial Exercise Talisman Sabre multi-domain event which was held across Australia and in Papua New Guinea.

Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 saw the first live firing of the Australian M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), including using the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), and first appearance a non-US aircraft carrier.

It also included a long-distance Joint Force Entry Operation that deployed 335 US Army 11th Airborne Division paratroopers from Alaska to Charters Towers and amphibious operations involving forces from Australia, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US.

Additionally forces from Canada, Fiji, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Tonga took

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

  • US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

    US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

    AFRICOM is seeking IT systems and supply chain management solutions to enhance interoperability and standardise logistical processes in its area of responsibility.

  • Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending

    Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending

    Germany’s Rheinmetall released its 1H 2025 results on 7 August, continuing the strong growth of recent years. A particular highlight of the result’s presentation was the Skyranger air defence system for which the company is predicting sales of about US$8.2 billion from the German Government before the end of the year.

  • Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave

    Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave

    Vehicle and technology companies are reporting substantial growth compared to the first half of 2024. Italy’s Fincantieri saw revenues jump 24% for the first half of the year compared to 2024 and Thales up 6.8% for the same period. General Dynamics reported second quarter revenue growth of 8.9% for the second quarter compared to last year and MilDef reported organic order intake growth of 58%.

  • Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

    Singapore plots a way forward with new technology and formation reform

    Singapore spends about 3.5% of GDP on defence and the section’s budget sits on high on the proportion of national spending. The country is investing in uncrewed technology, medium- and long-range fires and new submarines and ships with the hunt also on for new maritime patrol aircraft.

  • World Defense Show promises bigger and better event for 2026

    World Defense Show promises bigger and better event for 2026

    At this year's IDEF in Istanbul, Shephard spoke to World Defense Show (WDS) CEO Andrew Pearcey about his event's strategic role in Saudi Arabia, its themes and new features for 2026 and how it has grown since its launch in 2022.

  • Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion

    Ireland to increase defence capital spending by more than half to $2 billion

    Ireland has struggled to meet its defence needs in the face of historical underinvestment, current limited funding and its status as a neutral country. Flush with bonus but possibly unreliable tax receipts, the government has committed additional defence capital spending for the rest of the decade.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us