Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre concludes after a series of firsts

Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 saw the first live firing of the Australian M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), including using the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), and first appearance a non-US aircraft carrier.

It also included a long-distance Joint Force Entry Operation that deployed 335 US Army 11th Airborne Division paratroopers from Alaska to Charters Towers and amphibious operations involving forces from Australia, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US.

Additionally forces from Canada, Fiji, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Tonga took