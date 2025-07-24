World Defense Show promises bigger and better event for 2026

This interview is brought to you by Shephard in partnership with World Defense Show.

The MENA region hosts several prominent defence trade shows. What key differentiators set WDS apart from these established events?

While the greater MENA region is indeed a dynamic hub for defence exhibitions, WDS has rapidly carved out a unique and influential position on the global stage. A core differentiator is our holistic coverage of the defence industry across all five domains — air, land, sea, space and security. An aspect we are even more committed to in 2026 as the theme of our upcoming show is “The Future of Defense Integration,” to address how the complex challenges of modern defence will be met with increasingly integrated approaches.

Undeniably, our unparalleled live air and land demonstrations set us apart. These dynamic real-world showcases of capabilities in action offer a visceral understanding of how technologies perform. Furthermore, our strategic location in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives continue to unfold, positions WDS as a critical gateway to one of the world's most rapidly evolving defence markets. We actively facilitate direct engagement with key Saudi decision-makers and foster genuine partnerships, making WDS an indispensable platform for those looking to contribute to and benefit from the Kingdom's defence transformation.

WDS CEO Andrew Pearcey

What pivotal role does WDS play in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, particularly in the defence sector?

World Defense Show is far more than a showcase exhibition, it is a strategic enabler for Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, particularly within the defence sector. Our role is multifaceted and deeply intertwined with the Kingdom's localisation goals. We act as a vital bridge, connecting global defence leaders with Saudi Arabia's burgeoning local supply chain. Initiatives like the new Saudi Supply Chain Zone are specifically designed to elevate local SMEs and start-ups, providing them with unprecedented access to international partners and opportunities for growth and knowledge transfer.

Moreover, WDS actively promotes foreign investment and technology transfer. By showcasing the attractive opportunities within the Saudi defence industry and facilitating direct engagement through programs like Meet the KSA Government, we encourage long-term partnerships that contribute to the Kingdom's economic diversification and the development of a self-sufficient defence industrial base. We proudly work hand-in-hand with our founder, GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries), and strategic partner SAMI, ensuring that WDS directly supports the localisation of defence technologies and the cultivation of a robust, sustainable defence ecosystem. Ultimately, WDS is an instrumental platform, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in defence innovation and a key contributor to regional and global stability.

How has WDS evolved since its inaugural event in 2022? What significant new features and developments can attendees expect at WDS 2026?

The evolution of WDS since its inception in 2022 has been quite a remarkable journey, a clear reflection of the immense demand and the dynamic nature of the global defence landscape. We've experienced an impressive 58% increase in exhibition space, now spanning 273,000 square metres, including a new fourth hall, to accommodate growing interest. Our exhibitor and visitor numbers have soared, clearly signalling our expanding global reach and economic impact, as WDS 2024 generated a noteworthy 26 billion Saudi riyals in deals.

For WDS 2026, we're preparing for significant expansion all around, introducing five ground-breaking new features designed to elevate the attendee experience and reinforce our commitment to the future of defence. These include the Naval Zone highlighting the critical role of maritime defence and the latest in naval technology, from vessels to AI and cyber capabilities; and the Unmanned Systems Zone, showcasing advancements in autonomous technology across air, land, space and sea, directly addressing the rapid growth in these domains. The Future Defense Lab, acts as an immersive space for hands-on experiences with never-before-seen technologies, fostering collaboration and accelerating innovation. Meanwhile the Saudi Supply Chain Zone will offer a dedicated area connecting global players with local start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs to bolster localisation efforts. Finally, the WDS News Network will provide real-time updates and insights before, during, and after the event for enhanced coverage and engagement.

These innovative additions, alongside an expanded Content Theater programme and enhanced popular features like our Delegations Program, underscore our continuous adaptation to industry trends and dedication to providing an unmatched experience fostering defence innovation and strategic partnerships.

How is Saudi Arabia integrating into the global and regional defence supply chain, and how does WDS highlight and facilitate this integration?

Saudi Arabia's integration into the global and regional defence supply chain is a key pillar of Vision 2030, and WDS plays a pivotal role in accelerating the process. The Kingdom is actively seeking to localise 50% of its defence expenditure, moving from a consumer to a producer of defence technologies. WDS serves as the primary conduit for this transformation.

Our introduction of the Saudi Supply Chain Zone is a prime example of our facilitator role. This zone provides a visible platform for Saudi capabilities, fostering direct business-to-business engagements and paving the way for joint ventures, technology transfer agreements and co-production initiatives.

Furthermore, our Meet the KSA Government programme offers exclusive access to key decision-makers from entities like GAMI, and provides international companies with crucial insights into the regulatory framework, procurement processes and investment opportunities. By emphasising the mutual benefits of partnering with local suppliers and showcasing the Kingdom's commitment to developing its defence industrial base, WDS is actively driving the creation of a resilient, localised and globally integrated Saudi defence supply chain. We are effectively creating a marketplace where global demand meets local capability, fostering a collaborative environment.

What will international participation look like at WDS 2026? What is driving the growth in overseas exhibitors?

International participation at WDS 2026 is set to be our most extensive yet, solidifying our position as a truly global defence platform. We anticipate hosting exhibitors from at least 80 countries, including new participating nations like Japan, Finland, Portugal and Uzbekistan, further diversifying our international roster. We've already secured 90% of our exhibition space six months in advance, a clear mark of confidence, and interest, from the global defence community.

There are several factors driving the growth in overseas exhibitors. Firstly, the sheer scale and ambition of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, particularly its defence localisation goals, present exceptional opportunities for international companies. WDS is recognised as the direct gateway to these opportunities, offering access to decision-makers and potential partners. Secondly, our unique value proposition, centred on “The Future of Defense Integration” and featuring dynamic live demonstrations, attracts companies eager to showcase their cutting-edge technologies in an impactful way.

Finally, the success of our previous editions has built immense momentum and credibility. The volume of deals generated at WDS 2024 underscored the tangible business outcomes achievable at the show. International players recognise WDS as a must-attend event to forge strategic partnerships, expand global reach, and contribute to the development of one of the world's most dynamic defence markets. We are fostering an environment where global collaboration thrives, and that resonates deeply with companies looking for meaningful engagement and growth.

