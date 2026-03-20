Estonia opts for smart, adaptable and cooperative solutions in the face of Russian threat

Estonia, by nature of its history of having been a Soviet state bordering Russia and with a minority Russian-ethnic population, has been more prepared for possible Russian aggression than most other EU and NATO countries.

Its defence challenges are particular in that it has the third smallest population and the third smallest GDP in the EU. These characteristics of the country have helped form its defence policies and the development of its industrial base and narrowed its procurement plans while also leading it to look to form international joint ventures and defence alliances.

The size of its military reflects its small population of 1.3