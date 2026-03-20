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Estonia opts for smart, adaptable and cooperative solutions in the face of Russian threat

20th March 2026 - 12:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Tallinn, Estonia

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An Estonian HIMARS crew undertakes its first independent live fire in July 2025; the system is seen as a key capability for the small country. (Photo: US Army)

Estonian-made equipment is being put through the toughest of evaluations in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers resisting the full-scale Russian invasion which began in 2022. The country has long seen the threat and is continuing to adapt for the future.

Estonia, by nature of its history of having been a Soviet state bordering Russia and with a minority Russian-ethnic population, has been more prepared for possible Russian aggression than most other EU and NATO countries.

Its defence challenges are particular in that it has the third smallest population and the third smallest GDP in the EU. These characteristics of the country have helped form its defence policies and the development of its industrial base and narrowed its procurement plans while also leading it to look to form international joint ventures and defence alliances.

The size of its military reflects its small population of 1.3

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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