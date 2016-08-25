Taiwan fends off China during drills
The tempo of the annual Han Kuang field training exercise in Taiwan reached its peak on 25 August, as military forces rehearsed resisting a hypothetical People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion.
The 564th Armoured Brigade hosted an air-land joint exercise in Pingtung in the far south of Taiwan. It featured 1,297 personnel in total, and nearly 8,000 rounds of ammunition of 24 different types were expended.
Maj Gen Chen Chung-chi, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesman, told Shephard that one highlight was the integration of Boeing AH-64E Apache and Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, the first time both have appeared
