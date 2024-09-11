Sweden makes preparations to give Gripens to Ukraine

The Swedish Government has committed a further SEK4.6 billion to Ukraine’s defence in a package that includes UAS, anti-aircraft systems and grenade launchers, as well as items for Gripen fighter aircraft.

The support package includes transfers of marine equipment worth approximately SEK500 million. Land equipment such as RBS 70 anti-aircraft missile systems, grenade-launchers and grenades, recoilless rifles with ammunition and small-calibre ammunition will also be included within the package.

Naval equipment within the package will include six more Combatboat (Stridsbåt) 90 (CB90) attack boats and support to maintain existing equipment.

Regarding the Gripens, Sweden’s Ministry of Defence said “transferring JAS Gripen to Ukraine is not a viable option, as it would interfere with the prioritised introduction of F-16 fighters”.

“In parallel, [however], the Swedish Government is continuing its efforts to establish conditions for a possible future support of JAS 39 Gripen fighters [and] acquiring materiel parts for the JAS 39 Gripen worth approximately SEK2.3 billion,” the Ministry said.

“Materiel parts are JAS 39C/D parts that are being reused in the construction of new JAS 39E aircraft. By acquiring new materiel parts, a number of JAS 39C/D will be saved from being dismantled and can – if the Swedish government decides so – be considered for a possible future donation to Ukraine.”

The support package includes approximately SEK700 million in financial donations to funds and other multilateral initiatives during 2024.

