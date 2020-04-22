To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South African troops help to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

22nd April 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

South Africa has deployed an additional 73,000 troops to help the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) enforce a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had told parliament in March that just 2,800 soldiers would be required to help maintain law and order until 26 June.

The surge in requirements for military support will cost an extra R4.5 million ($240,000).

At least 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Africa have been confirmed with more than 2,352 active cases.

The financial impact of coronavirus in the country has increased the likelihood of civil unrest as the country faces significant job losses, reduced salaries and food insecurity.

